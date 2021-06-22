Now that Prime Day is coming to a close, it's time to make some tough calls when narrowing down your smart wearable purchase options. For the past two days, we've been tracking the best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals, and we've also been following the best fitness tracker deal as well. But what if you can't decide which type of wearable you want on your wrist? Well, here are a few pros and cons of each type of device to help you make your decision.

You might want a smartwatch if:

You want to be able to triage and respond to notifications and messages easily

You need built-in GPS or LTE for exercises and emergencies

You want a more traditional looking device that can be customized to suit your outfit or mood

You need a larger display to read from

You might want a fitness tracker if:

You want some basic smart capabilities but aren't comfortable with complexity

You have smaller wrists or prefer a smaller device on your wrist

You have a tighter budget

You want longer battery life

These are just a few of the quick-hit reasons why you might prefer one type of device over the other. We have more extensive explanations of each point in the links below. Whichever category of wearable you prefer, however, there are still great deals to be had in the last hours of Prime Day 2021.