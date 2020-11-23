Yes, absolutely! Black Friday is a great time to buy a new Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch, and we've found deals up to $50 off the latest and greatest devices. In years past, the Fitbit deals were often limited to older stock items, but even the newest Sense, Versa 3, Charge 4, and Inspire 2 devices are being discounted significantly. Don't miss this opportunity to pick up a great fitness tracker at a fantastic price.

Black Friday week is finally here, and with it comes a deluge of deals on personal tech, including fitness trackers and smartwatches. This year, Fitbit updated its entire line of wearables, from the minimalist Inspire 2 band to the holistic health monitoring Fitbit Sense smartwatch.

There's never been a better time to find fantastic discounts on Fitbit devices, with even the newest products discounted up to $50 off their regular retail prices. In addition to the lowered prices, many of these devices come with six months to a year of free access to Fitbit Premium. Fitbit Premium includes guided workouts, expert advice from nutritionists and trainers, and plans to help you maximize your fitness, nutrition, and sleep. All of this adds up to a compelling combination to help you stay healthy during this holiday season and beyond.

Black Friday is the best time to buy any Fitbit device