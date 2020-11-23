Yes, absolutely! Black Friday is a great time to buy a new Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch, and we've found deals up to $50 off the latest and greatest devices. In years past, the Fitbit deals were often limited to older stock items, but even the newest Sense, Versa 3, Charge 4, and Inspire 2 devices are being discounted significantly. Don't miss this opportunity to pick up a great fitness tracker at a fantastic price.
Black Friday week is finally here, and with it comes a deluge of deals on personal tech, including fitness trackers and smartwatches. This year, Fitbit updated its entire line of wearables, from the minimalist Inspire 2 band to the holistic health monitoring Fitbit Sense smartwatch.
There's never been a better time to find fantastic discounts on Fitbit devices, with even the newest products discounted up to $50 off their regular retail prices. In addition to the lowered prices, many of these devices come with six months to a year of free access to Fitbit Premium. Fitbit Premium includes guided workouts, expert advice from nutritionists and trainers, and plans to help you maximize your fitness, nutrition, and sleep. All of this adds up to a compelling combination to help you stay healthy during this holiday season and beyond.
Black Friday is the best time to buy any Fitbit device
Even though we saw many Fitbit devices discounted during last month's Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday means that you can find even more deals at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. Whether it's a more traditional fitness tracker, a replacement band, or a specced out smartwatch, you're sure to save some money on the way to achieving your fitness goals.
The Inspire 2 and Versa 3 can both be had for $30 less than retail price during these Black Friday sales, while you can grab a Charge 4 or Sense for a whopping $50 off.
- : Fitbit Inspire 2 | $30 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition | $50 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Versa 3 | $30 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Sense | $50 off at various retailers
Fitbit Inspire 2 | $30 off at various retailers
If you like a sleek, minimal fitness band, you can't do much better than the new Inspire 2. It has improved heart rate monitoring capabilities, an impressive 10-day battery life, and it comes with a full year of free access to Fitbit Premium!
Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off at various retailers
Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life.
Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition | $50 off at various retailers
The Charge 4 Special Edition includes a bonus nylon band, but otherwise has all the same features as the regular Charge 4.
Fitbit Versa 3 | $30 off at various retailers
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the newest edition in Fitbit's most popular smartwatch line. It still offers remarkable six-day battery life and Amazon Alexa access, but it also adds onboard GPS and Google Assistant access. You can now track Active Zone Minutes and store and play music from Deezer and Pandora (not to mention controlling your Spotify playlists). Oh, and did we mention that the Versa 3 comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium?
Fitbit Sense | $50 off at various retailers
The Sense is Fitbit's newest and most premium smart health watch, and it's also the company's most expensive wearable.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.