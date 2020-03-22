Best answer: We don't see new Chromeboxes every month or so like we do with Chromebooks, and there will almost certainly be new models released later this year. what's available right now makes for an awesome desktop experience though, so there is no need to play the waiting game.

Safe, secure, and easy desktop

Unlike a laptop, a Chromebox is always plugged in and has a fan to keep things a little cooler. That means they can run a little hotter and a little harder than the same components would inside a laptop. It also means that today's Chromeboxes are going to handle whatever Chrome can throw at it — including Android apps and Linux apps — just fine for the foreseeable future.

But what about tomorrow's Chromeboxes? Manufacturers will probably release a new Chromebox or two in 2020, but there's no need to wait for the next-gen unless you like to chase specs.

As someone who often does like to chase specs, it's always tough to make a purchase when you know something new will arrive not too long after you've spent your money, but a Chromebox isn't one of the things you need to wait for. The upcoming models will have better processors and faster RAM, but you'll never notice the difference.

There are some great choices out there when it comes to buying, too. ASUS offers a Chromebox that can be configured to suit your needs no matter what you're trying to do with the Chromebox 3. Most users will be fine with the base model that comes in under $300, but power users have plenty of other options up to a barn-burning Intel Core i7-powered model that's complete overkill in all the good ways.