Best answer: We don't see new Chromeboxes every month or so like we do with Chromebooks, and there will almost certainly be new models released later this year. what's available right now makes for an awesome desktop experience though, so there is no need to play the waiting game.
- Something for everyone: ASUS Chromebox 3 (From $279 at Amazon)
- All in one box: CTL Chromebox and monitor bundle (From $409 at CTL)
Safe, secure, and easy desktop
Unlike a laptop, a Chromebox is always plugged in and has a fan to keep things a little cooler. That means they can run a little hotter and a little harder than the same components would inside a laptop. It also means that today's Chromeboxes are going to handle whatever Chrome can throw at it — including Android apps and Linux apps — just fine for the foreseeable future.
But what about tomorrow's Chromeboxes? Manufacturers will probably release a new Chromebox or two in 2020, but there's no need to wait for the next-gen unless you like to chase specs.
As someone who often does like to chase specs, it's always tough to make a purchase when you know something new will arrive not too long after you've spent your money, but a Chromebox isn't one of the things you need to wait for. The upcoming models will have better processors and faster RAM, but you'll never notice the difference.
There are some great choices out there when it comes to buying, too. ASUS offers a Chromebox that can be configured to suit your needs no matter what you're trying to do with the Chromebox 3. Most users will be fine with the base model that comes in under $300, but power users have plenty of other options up to a barn-burning Intel Core i7-powered model that's complete overkill in all the good ways.
Another excellent choice comes from CTL, which offers a good base model Chromebox, a ChromeOS-specific keyboard, and a 22-inch IPS 1080p monitor for around $400. That means you can pull it out of the box, plug everything in, sign in to your Google account and you are off and running with zero issues and zero frustration about finding cables or making sure everything works.
If you're looking for a simple and secure desktop that offers the same familiar feeling you get from a Chromebook, now is a great time to shop.
Best all-arounder
ASUS Chromebox 3
The best for everyone
You'll be able to browse the web, shop online, do your taxes, or even play a game with the Chromebox 3 and stay safe and secure.
Total Package
CTL Chromebox and 22-inch display bundle
It's all in the box
CTL offers a Chromebox you can configure VESA mounted to a high-quality 22-inch IPS display, a keyboard, and a mouse at a great price.
