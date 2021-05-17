Best answer: Yes! Amazon's Fire tablets are great for content consumption, but haven't previously been built with work in mind. However, the HD 10 Plus Productivity Edition just might be the perfect hybrid option for those on a budget.

Should you buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Productivity Edition?

Amazon is arguably the top choice when it comes to purchasing an inexpensive, personal tablet for consuming videos, playing games, or entertaining the kiddos. Its popular Fire tablets come in a variety of sizes, and there are even two separate lines of Fire Tablets for kids with longer warranties, more durable cases, and more age-appropriate user interface and content.

The latest edition of the Fire HD 10 now comes in a "Plus" option much like the Fire HD 8 Plus, with more RAM over the base model and the ability to pair with a special wireless charging dock. Not only does this functionality make charging your tablet more convenient, but it also allows you to leave your Fire HD 10 Plus in Show Mode to behave like the best Echo Show smart speakers.

The Fire HD 10 Plus gets even more valuable in Amazon's Productivity Bundle. For about $40 over the price of the HD 10 Plus or $70 over the price of the regular HD 10, you get a bespoke Bluetooth keyboard that is made to work with Amazon's tablet, as well as a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. That may sound like quite the price hike for a Fire upgrade, but it's not much when you consider that a personal Microsoft 365 license runs $70 by itself. Considering you're also getting a nice tablet and keyboard, we think it's a pretty sweet deal.