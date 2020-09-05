With all the smartphone deals going around these days, there's no reason why you should be paying full price for your next device. In fact, this one-day sale at Amazon could save you some cash and score you a free pair of true wireless headphones in the process. Today only, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is now down to $599.98 while supplies last. Not only are you saving $50 off its regular cost, but Amazon will also throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless headphones with the purchase. These headphones regularly cost $150 on their own, meaning you'll be saving a total of $200 with today's offer.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, we found that this Samsung device is the best value flagship device Samsung currently offers. However, its regular price of $650 leaves a bit to be desired when placed amongst phones of a similar price. Thanks to today's deal however, you'll be grabbing the new device at one of its best prices ever. This model is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 4500mAh battery which can last all day long, and runs Android 10 right out of the box. Be sure to check out our full review of the device for an in-depth look at its features and specifications.

Once your new phone has been ordered, you might want to start looking for a case to keep it protected. Luckily, this guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite cases can help you come to a decision within just a couple of minutes.

