Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Cases in 2022
Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite gave us an early look at what the design of the Galaxy S20 lineup would look like with the camera hump on the back and Infinity Display. The real story here, however, is that this smartphone shows that Samsung knows how to provide a flagship-level experience without breaking the bank. Even so, you'll need to keep your investment protected because this phone just looks that amazing. These are the best cases to choose from!
Spigen Rugged Armor
Spigen's been in the case game forever, and the Rugged Armor is the de-facto choice for many. The case offers Spigen's "Air Cushion" technology, along with a slim TPU design and interior spider-web pattern for improved shock absorption. With raised edges, your Galaxy S10 Lite is sure to withstand any scratches that could potentially be caused if you didn't use the Rugged Armor.
Cocomii Luxe Armor
Those wanting a unique case simply can't look past the Cocomii Luxe Armor case. The back of the case sports carbon fiber, Alcantara, and leather materials, with wood wrapping around the back and sides. The best part is that this case is lightweight and flexible while offering excellent protection.
Caseology Vault
With the Caseology Vault, you get an excellent and rugged design that is both slim and protective. The Vault is compatible with "most" screen protectors, so you don't have to worry about the edges pushing up your screen protector accidentally. Plus, this case is slimmer than one would expect, while still offering a great amount of protection against drops.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Why would you throw a device as beautiful as the S10 Lite into a case, never for it to see the light of day? The Spigen Liquid Crystal ensures that your device stays as clean as it was out of the box while still allowing you to show it off to everyone. Plus, with the durable TPU material, the S10 Lite will be safe from accidents, while ensuring it doesn't slip out of your hands.
Abitku Slim Liquid Case
Some cases can be a bit finicky, as some have different coatings that make the phone uncomfortable, or just downright annoying. Abitku's Slim Liquid Case falls under the former category with its gel rubber material, combined with the hard polycarbonate shell. However, the real story is the built-in microfiber lining that can be found on the inside of the case.
SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro
If protection is the name of the game, then chances are you're looking for a screen protector to go along with your new case. The SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro has you covered, as the company offers everything in a single package. The screen protector is already built into the front casing, but there's also a built-in kickstand, and this case is rated to withstand a drop from up to 20-feet.
Anccer Ultra-thin Case
There's nothing wrong with a plain-jane case that doesn't add a bunch of bulk to the already-sleek Galaxy S10 Lite. Anccer's Ultra-thin case adds almost no extra weight while coming in a few different colors to match your style. Although the case itself is smooth and lightweight, it has enough of a texture to help ensure that the S10 Lite stays in your hand and not on the ground.
Huness Clear Flower TPU Case
The Galaxy S10 Lite is already a gorgeous device, so why not get a remarkable case to show it off and add some style? Huness' Clear Flower TPU case is crystal clear, save for the floral pattern that can be found in the corners on the back. This design, luckily, doesn't take up so much of the case that you're left with not being able to see the phone.
Westillux PU Leather Case
The Westillux PU Leather Case is unique in the fact that its design looks somewhat like a book, with stitching coming out of the camera cutout. Although this is just PU leather, it keeps your S10 Lite slim and lightweight, while still looking sleek and professional. The soft TPU material on the edges will help protect from accidental screen cracks when dropped on the corners.
SunStory Quicksand Glitter Case
There are a few great reasons why you should consider the SunStory Quicksand Glitter case, other than just needing a case. The case itself is clear so that you can show off the beautiful design of the S10 Lite, you'll get double-layered protection with a TPU bumper and polycarbonate backplate, and the glitter moves around, as you move.
Encased Slim Fit Case
Nobody likes when their phones slip out of their hands, ending up in potential disaster and the need for a new phone. That won't be much of an issue with the Encased Slim Fit Case, as there are tapered edges that help to keep a slim profile, along with offering a better ergonomic grip. The back sports a hard polycarbonate shell with a unique pattern, and this case is covered by the company's Lifetime Guarantee.
OTOONE PU Leather Wallet Case
If you could leave your wallet at home and just take your phone with you, why wouldn't you? The obvious answer is because of what we need daily, but with the OTOONE Flip Folio Wallet Case, you don't have to worry about carrying another item with you. There are three card cutouts on the inside flap, a large pocket for cash or receipts, and magnetic closure, so the cover doesn't accidentally open.
Olixar Carbon Fiber Case
Olixar's Carbon Fiber case has all the standard "features" that you could want from a case tasked with protecting your precious device. There's shock absorption thanks to the TPU build and tactile buttons and still manages to stay lightweight.
Ghostek Covert
The Ghostek Covert comes in three different colorways and has a built-in kickstand to prop your S10 Lite up. As for protection, the surrounding edges of the case are reinforced for added shock absorption, as the Covert is capable of withstanding drops from up to 8 feet.
Foluu Flip Folio Case
With the Foluu Flip Folio case, you'll be able to snag this in four different colors, while keeping your "traditional" wallet at home. There's a card slot on the inside of the cover, while the phone sits in a TPU bumper to offer more protection than you would expect. Plus, there's the bonus of being able to prop up your phone in multiple angles if you want to sit back and watch a movie.
Rebex Rotating Ring Case
This case from Rebex not only offers a significant amount of protection for your S10 Lite but has a few additional tricks. The most apparent of these is the built-in ring on the back so you can keep a better grip on your phone. Here's also a metal plate built into the case for those who use magnetic mounts in your car.
Ringke Fusion X
Instead of opting for a separate TPU shell and another polycarbonate shell, the Fusion X from Ringke fuses those to create a brilliant one-piece case. The TPU shell covers the edges and borders of the phone, while the polycarbonate shell takes care of the back. The best part is that the Fusion X will work with most screen protectors.
Kwmobile Wooden Cover
The Kwmobile Wooden Cover is unique in the fact that the back cover is made from a real piece of walnut. Encasing your phone is a soft TPU bumper to provide excellent shock absorption, and you'll still have access to all of the necessary ports with raised edges around the display and camera bump.
Pick what fits your needs
It doesn't matter whether you work in an office, are a stay at home parent, or are on a construction site, you'll need a case to protect your investment. When it comes to the Galaxy S10 Lite, it's hard to look past the Spigen Rugged Armor as this case is a favorite for many with its slim design and reliability. Plus, who doesn't still love the carbon fiber accents on the top and bottom that have become a staple of the Rugged Armor line?
Those who need a bit more of a "unique" look will want to check out the Cocomii Luxe Armor with its interesting design. The back of the case sports four different materials, including wood, leather, Alcantara, and carbon fiber. This is sure to be a real head-turner when you take out the S10 Lite to respond to some emails or play a game or two.
