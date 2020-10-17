Upgrading to a bigger or better TV doesn't have to come at a huge expense. In fact, right now you can score TCL's 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV (Series 4) on sale at Best Buy for just $249.99 thanks to a one-day discount that saves you $150 instantly. Since this TV is a Best Buy-exclusive, you won't find it or this discount available anywhere else. Best Buy offers free shipping with its purchase.
Screen Saver
TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV (Series 4)
TCL's 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner.
$249.99
$399.99 $150 off
TCL's 4 Series 4K Android TV features Ultra HD picture quality and access to all of your favorite streaming apps without needing to plug in any additional devices, from Netflix and Hulu to Disney+, Prime Video, Sling, YouTube TV, and more. It also allows for easy input switching to your cable box, gaming console, and other devices all on one unified home screen. There's even a built-in tuner if you have an antenna connected.
This TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can control compatible smart home devices, get the answers to your questions, and more using the included Voice Remote, along with integrated Chromecast so you can easily cast shows, movies, and other content from your Android or iOS device to your new TV. There's also Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology for a more cinematic audio experience. As for ports, there are three HDMI ports, a USB port, digital optical audio output, composite video input, RF antenna input, and a headphone jack, as well as an ethernet port. It even has a 300mm x 300mm VESA wall mount pattern to give you the ability to mount it on your wall or wherever you'd like.
TCL includes a 1-year manufacturer's warranty on parts and labor with today's purchase. Not sold on this TV just yet? Check out this guide to the best Android TVs in 2020 for more great picks; an older model of this TV even features in the 7th spot on the list.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
