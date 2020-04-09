The cameras built into modern smartphones today are quite powerful, but if you're looking to improve your mobile photography skills even further, you'll want to shop Moment's $20 Phone Case Sale. Moment is home to smartphone lenses that help to give your device's camera a new perspective, and select Moment cases are built to keep the lens you choose attached securely.

Most of Moment's smartphone cases sell between $40 and $50 regularly, though today nearly all of the options you'll find at Moment are down to just $20 each right now. Whether you want a case that allows you to attach a Moment lens or you're looking for something traditional, there are choices for various smartphones including Apple iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices, and even OnePlus 6T cases. Moment also includes free standard shipping with your order today.

The sale gives you an additional way to save on today's purchase and drop the price of each of Moment's cases even lower. If you can't seem to choose between two case styles, you can instead pick them both up for just $30 by entering promo code 2casesfor30 during checkout. Alternatively, four cases drop to $40 when you use promo code 4casesfor40.

Moment's cases are not just stylish and functional but also built to keep your device protected. Some are a bit thicker than others, so be sure to give a look at the details of any cases you're considering — especially if you tend to drop your phone every so often.

The $20 Phone Case Sale is only live through April 10, so head to Moment today to shop the full selection while prices are still low. Moment includes a lifetime warranty with the purchase to cover any manufacturing flaws or defects you might find in the future.