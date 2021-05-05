Getting a smart home security camera system set up doesn't have to break the bank if you know where to find a great deal. Today only, Woot is giving you the chance to snag a Nest Cam Outdoor 2-pack with $48 off its regular cost. At $250, this is one of the best prices we've seen for the pair, though note that the warranty offered is 90 days.

The Nest Cam Outdoor records in 1080p HD at up to 30 frames per second with a 130-degree wide-angle view. There's also night vision support so you can still see what's going on after dark. Being weatherproof, these cameras are ideal for use outside your home and they plug into power so you don't have to worry about recharging any batteries. The 8x zoom lets you get a better look at certain parts of your yard or home, too.

These cameras let you use your phone to see what the camera sees wherever you go. You can also have it send you custom notifications when motion is detected within a certain range. As well as seeing a feed on your phone, you can also use your Google Home Hub or other smart display as well as on your TV via Chromecast.

There's even a built-in microphone and speaker that let you hear and talk back through your phone if there's anyone on the other side of the camera. That two-way audio works via your phone or smart speaker device like an Amazon Echo.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.