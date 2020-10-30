There's no use in waiting for November to start your holiday shopping this year. Retailers are running Black Friday a bit differently due to varying circumstances in 2020, from shipping delays to the necessity of social distancing, and we're already seeing plenty of early Black Friday deals that you can buy right now! Amazon is just one of many stores where you can start shopping early.

For instance, the latest discount on Sony's WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-cancelling Headphones isn't one to be missed. These new headphones normally sell for $350 and recently dropped just below $300 for Prime Day with a $25 Amazon gift card. Today, you can snag a pair on sale for only $278. While there's no gift card included, this is the best price they've ever reached since release this past August and over $70 off the regular cost.

This is just one of many Black Friday deals that are live now at Amazon; you can find more savings via our guide to Black Friday deals.

$72 Off Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen. $278.00 $349.99 $72 off See at Amazon

We consider the Sony XM4 headphones to be the best noise-cancelling headphones around, and the previous best were Sony's XM3 headphones. So no one does it better. If you want a set that lets you hear exactly what you want to hear while still giving you great battery life, excellent audio quality even over wireless, and more, then this is the deal for you.

The music quality is enhanced with Edge AI, which is a tech that was developed by Sony Music Studios Tokyo to provide you the best quality possible. The battery life can last for up to 30 hours even with Bluetooth and ANC on. You can use Quick Charge to get back to listening when the battery runs low, too, giving you five hours of playback after a 10-minute charge.

The headset also has a Touch Sensor for controlling playback or answering phone calls. You can also control the volume this way. Access your voice assistant, too, and get the news or weather updates straight inside your head from Amazon Alexa. The headphones are smart enough to know when you're talking and use Speak-to-Chat technology to reduce the volume while you're conversing.