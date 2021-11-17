One of the biggest reasons to consider using a VPN is to unlock the ability to stream movies and TV shows from different regions across the globe. This is something that is available from many of the best VPNs, but PureVPN stands out from the crowd, and for Black Friday, you can save almost 90%.

For a limited time, PureVPN is running its "Black Frida% MEGA DEAL," providing several substantial discounts just in time for the holiday travel season. But easily the best out of the bunch is the ability to sign up and get access to this VPN service for just $1.33 per month. This is available for those who sign up for PureVPN's five-year plan and could easily be one of the best Black Friday VPN deals that we end up seeing. Plus, the service offers a 31-day money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with the results.

With PureVPN, you have access to more than 6,500 servers along with over 300,000 IP addresses, so you won't have to worry about your online activity being tracked. The service even includes an automatic kill switch that blocks personal information in the event that the connection drops.

Save almost 90% on a great VPN