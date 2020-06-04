How many rooms do you have in your house? And how many of those rooms have Echo Dot speakers? If the answer isn't "all of them," then you need this deal! Right now you can pick one up on sale for just $24.99 via Woot. That's half off its retail price and one of the best prices it's ever reached before. This Woot deal is slated to last until the end of the month, though it could sell out sooner. You can choose between Charcoal and Sandstone models while supplies last.

Smart buy Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. $24.99 $49.99 $25 off See at Woot

Echo Dot is Amazon's best overall smart speaker option and one of the easiest ways to start up a smart home. You can use one to listen to music from several different streaming services, control compatible smart home devices like Philips Hue bulbs or Nest Thermostats, and so much more. Check the weather just by asking. Hear a cringeworthy knock-knock joke or fun fact. Set timers so you won't burn dinner. There are tons of features that make these speakers worth having around, and if you know someone that isn't exactly tech-savvy, an Echo Dot also makes a great gift that'll help them dip their toes in the water.

While a different version of this speaker recently came out, there aren't a ton of specs that set it apart from the model you'll be getting today. The neatest feature that the "new" model has is a built-in LED clock display. That adds convenience, but shouldn't be a dealbreaker if you're interested, especially considering today's sale price. You can use your extra savings toward some neat Echo Dot accessories too.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.