Best Buy has the 2nd-generation Amazon Echo Plus smart speaker for $50 off, and you'll get an Amazon Smart Plug and Philips Hue smart bulb thrown in for free. So not only are you only paying $99.99 instead of $150, you're getting about $40 worth of free stuff.
Tons of value
Amazon Echo Plus free Amazon Smart Plug free Philips Hue Smart Bulb
One of Amazon's more versatile smart speakers. Includes built-in Zigbee hub and improved speakers for 360-degree sound when streaming music. Talk to Alexa, set up your smart home, control all your devices, and make calls hands free.
$99.99
$150.00 $50 off
Amazon's Echo Plus was the first of Amazon's devices to be able to handle the Zigbee wireless protocol. That means of all of Amazon's smart speakers, it is the most robust and capable of handling a lot more than the others. Connect to the Echo Plus via Zigbee, Bluetooth, or by just using your Wi-Fi network. You can control your entire smart home from this device since it has Alexa built right in, too.
Not only that, but the Echo Plus has 360-degree sound with a powerful speaker using a 1.32-inch tweeter and 3-inch woofer. Easily access your favorite streaming apps like Apple Music, Pandora, Sirius, Spotify, and more without breaking a sweat. Of course, you can also use the built-in Chromecast to just send some great tunes to the device from your smartphone. (Youi will get some premium trials to SiriusXM and Pandora with this purchase if that interests you.) You'll even be able to use voice commands to adjust equalizer settings.
You can also use the Echo Plus for hands-free phone calls. Skype calling helps you stay in touch with 150 countries. Drop In is a feature that instantly connects to another compatible Echo or can send an announcement across Echo devices so you can use the Echo Plus like an in-home intercom.
The free Philips Hue smart bulb is one of the Bluetooth versions, so it should instantly work with your Echo Plus. If you want to add more, you'll probably want to get a Philips Hue hub like the one that comes with one of these starter kits.
