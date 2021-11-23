If you're in the market for high-quality audio products for yourself or as a gift, you've come to the right place. New York-based Master & Dynamic has announced two terrific Black Friday deals for 2021. Between today, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 28, you can receive up to 40% off the regular price on headphones and speakers using special codes. The deals cover most of the company's product lineup.
Master & Dynamic's Black Friday deals include 25% off purchases of more than $250 and 40% off when you spend more than $500 on the company's website.
Discover a premium listening experience
MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
You can't go wrong with Master & Dynamic's MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones, which you can discount using the company's Black Friday deals. These headphones are available in various color combinations. To take advantage of the Black Friday deals, use the promo codes SHOP25 or SHOP40 at checkout.
Master & Dynamic offers a complete lineup of high-quality, premium audio products, including headphones, earphones, and speakers. Consider the MW07 Plus Paris Saint-Germain special edition earbuds or MA770 concrete speaker for something different. Use the Black Friday promo codes for deep discounts on these and other terrific products now through Nov. 28.
The promotion excludes its recently introduced MG20 gaming headphones, the MW08, and MW08 Sport, gift cards, gift wrap, and engravings.
Black Friday deals for 2021 continue to be announced. Our team is on top of the latest markdowns and will publish our findings throughout the week. We can't wait to bring you the news and to help you save cash.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.