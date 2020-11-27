The 1More active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to $139.99 at Amazon. That price is $40 off what they normally go for and the lowest direct discount we've ever seen. This is part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, and since we're approaching the end of the day it's a fair assessment that these savings will not last much longer.

The 1More earbuds have uniquely powerful active noise-cancelling. They use dual ANC microphones and dedicated Digital Signal Processing to analyze and block out environmental noises. You can even control the ANC with two possible settings that let you choose between complete noise cancellation or a second setting that allows for ambient noise. Sometimes it's helpful to be able to hear some of the stuff happening around you.

The sound coming from these earbuds have been purposefully and expertly tuned by a Grammy award winning sound engineer and provide a fully-balanced soundstage. You get one dynamic driver and one balanced armature that create crystal-clear sound. You can control the earbuds with the touch of a button, and these controls let you do everything from adjust the volume to change the tracks to control the ANC function.

Charge up your new earbuds via USB-C or by using a wireless charger. You can get two hours of playback from just a 15 minute charge thanks to fast charging. Then they also come with a portable charging case that can let you charge up even more before you ever have to plug in. The earbuds will give you up to 5 hours of playback with an additional 13 hours coming from the case.

These are also THX Certified earbuds, which is unique. The THX certification means you're gauranteed quality audio with attention especially paid to frequency response and consistency. Hopefully this means the audio you hear is as close to the original as the artist intended.