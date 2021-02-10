We called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro the "new best" in our review and gave them 4.5 stars out of 5. We said "These are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now." Well, now you can see what all the hype is about and save money in the process because Woot is selling the Buds Pro for $169.99 in three available colors including Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. This price is $30 less than any other retailer including Amazon and Best Buy. Plus, if you use your Amazon Prime membership you can avoid Woot's mandatory shipping fee.

The Galaxy Buds Pro review said these earbuds "made almost every necessary improvement over the Buds Plus — better sound, more comfortable fit, improved design, sweat-resistant waterproofing and, best of all, active noise cancelation."

Let's start with the active noise cancellation. You can activate it with just a tap of your finger. The system has both a high and low mode so you can choose just how much noise you want to cancel out. Plus you can download the Wearable app on your Android phone and get even more customization.

The earbuds are also IPX7 rated, which means they are very highly resistant to water. Take them to the gym, wear them by the pool, or get caught in a sudden downpour on your way to work. It sucks to get caught in the rain, but at least you'll know your equipment is operating just fine.

Make and receive phone calls with the Buds Pro, too. You'll get crystal clear voice communication with the powerful mics and well-tuned audio. The sound profile of these earbuds is designed with these sorts of features in mind, so you won't even notice a drop in music quality or anything.