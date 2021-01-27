Bluetooth has improved a lot over the years, but that doesn't mean the standard is perfect, and some old problems still seem to creep up every once in a while, even for some of the best wireless earbuds. One problem that Bluetooth still faces, perhaps now to a lesser degree, is the lag between audio and video that can make the viewing experience fairly bothersome. Fortunately, as Samsung continues updating its Good Lock apps for One UI 3.0, one new feature is giving Galaxy owners a way to fix this annoying lag.

A user on Reddit noted one of the new features that have been added to the SoundAssistant app dubbed "Bluetooth Metronome". The name itself is pretty self-explanatory, as the feature shows an on-screen metronome that users can adjust to make sure Bluetooth is working as it should. As the arrow moves over the red lines, a voice reads out numbers that appear below them. If all is good and well, you should be synced up. The slider underneath is how you'll adjust the audio, and when moving it you'll notice the voice will either lag behind the number or speak ahead.

And so you won't have to go digging around for the feature whenever Bluetooth lag occurs, selecting the option below the slider will add a Bluetooth sync bar to your volume control panel, giving you easy access.

Other features included in the One UI 3.0 update for SoundAssistant (version 3.6.06.0) include an updated visual style for volume control, automatic media muting when vibration or silent mode is activated, and even custom vibration patterns for smartphones on One UI 3.1, the first of which will be the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. You can find the app in the Good Lock under the "Family" tab or by searching the Galaxy Store.