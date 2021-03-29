What you need to know
- Samsung has started rolling out a new camera-focused software update for the Galaxy S21 series phones.
- It is now possible to take portrait shots using the regular camera.
- The update also brings the April 2021 Android security patch to the flagship trio.
Samsung's Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are three of the best Android phones on the market right now, boasting ultra-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays and capable cameras. The South Korean tech giant has now released a new software update to further improve the camera performance of its latest flagships. As reported by SamMobile, the update arrives as version G99xxXXU2AUC8 and weighs around 1GB in size.
Once you install the update on your Galaxy S21 series phone, you will finally be able to capture portraits using the main camera as well. Until now, the Portrait mode on the three phones allowed users to capture portrait photos using only the telephoto or ultrawide cameras. Aside from an improved portrait photography experience, the update also promises improved performance and includes the latest April 2021 Android security patch.
If you own a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, you should soon receive a notification for the new camera-focused update. You can also check for the update manually on your phone by opening the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download and install.
In addition to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has also started rolling out the April security update to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Samsung is expected to release the April security update for its other 2020 and 2019 flagship devices in the coming days.
5 reasons to buy a smartwatch over a fitness tracker in 2021
Stuck between a rock and a hard place, like a smartwatch and a fitness tracker, for example? We can help you make the right choice.
From the Editor's Desk: Charting the OnePlus 10 and beyond
OnePlus has made great strides since its early days, but even as it continues to shift from a "flagship killer" to "full flagship with flagship prices", OnePlus there is still ground it needs to make up.
T-Mobile Home Internet review: A heavily asterisked internet service
Internet service providers are all different, yet all the same. Generally, the performance matches what you pay for and it is reliable. While all services have outages from time to time, but when your internet is dependent on cellular coverage a lot of question marks start forming. T-Mobile Home Internet is lives and dies by the network coverage, which makes its performance hit and miss.
Here are the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
While you'll want to protect your fancy new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone and its gorgeous 6.8-inch screen, you'll also want to show off the sleek device in whatever color finish you choose. A clear case helps with both, so we rounded up some of the best you can buy this year.