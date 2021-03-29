Samsung's Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are three of the best Android phones on the market right now, boasting ultra-smooth 120Hz AMOLED displays and capable cameras. The South Korean tech giant has now released a new software update to further improve the camera performance of its latest flagships. As reported by SamMobile, the update arrives as version G99xxXXU2AUC8 and weighs around 1GB in size.

Once you install the update on your Galaxy S21 series phone, you will finally be able to capture portraits using the main camera as well. Until now, the Portrait mode on the three phones allowed users to capture portrait photos using only the telephoto or ultrawide cameras. Aside from an improved portrait photography experience, the update also promises improved performance and includes the latest April 2021 Android security patch.

If you own a Galaxy S21, S21+, or S21 Ultra, you should soon receive a notification for the new camera-focused update. You can also check for the update manually on your phone by opening the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download and install.

In addition to the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has also started rolling out the April security update to the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Samsung is expected to release the April security update for its other 2020 and 2019 flagship devices in the coming days.