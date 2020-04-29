What you need to know
- A new leak suggests the Galaxy Buds Plus will soon be available in a new 'Deep Blue' color option.
- The true wireless earbuds are currently available in Red, White, Pink, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue colors.
- There is no word on exactly when the "Deep Blue" color variant will be formally launched.
Last month, Samsung introduced two new color options for the Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds: red and pink. According to a new leak, Samsung could soon add a sixth color option to the mix.
The folks at XDA Developers have found animations showing a "Deep Blue" variant of the Galaxy Buds Plus in version 1.7.47-22 of Samsung's SmartThings app. Unsurprisingly, the 3D video renders of the "Deep Blue" Galaxy Buds Plus do not reveal any design changes compared to the existing color variants.
There's currently no word on when Samsung will release the new variant, although we could expect it to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 phones in August. In addition to the new colorway for the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung is also working on its next-gen true wireless earbuds, which could debut as Galaxy Buds X.
The Galaxy Buds X will feature a bean-like design and may also offer active noise cancellation and some fitness-tracking features.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
The Galaxy Buds Plus are an impressive upgrade over the original Galaxy Buds, despite the minimal design changes. They offer improved battery life, sound quality, as well as call quality. You also get customizable touch capabilities to play or pause music, skip tracks, or answer phone calls.
