Last month, Samsung introduced two new color options for the Galaxy Buds Plus true wireless earbuds: red and pink. According to a new leak, Samsung could soon add a sixth color option to the mix.

The folks at XDA Developers have found animations showing a "Deep Blue" variant of the Galaxy Buds Plus in version 1.7.47-22 of Samsung's SmartThings app. Unsurprisingly, the 3D video renders of the "Deep Blue" Galaxy Buds Plus do not reveal any design changes compared to the existing color variants.

There's currently no word on when Samsung will release the new variant, although we could expect it to launch alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 phones in August. In addition to the new colorway for the Galaxy Buds+, Samsung is also working on its next-gen true wireless earbuds, which could debut as Galaxy Buds X.

The Galaxy Buds X will feature a bean-like design and may also offer active noise cancellation and some fitness-tracking features.