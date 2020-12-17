Earlier this month, reliable leaker @OnLeaks gave us our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52 5G. The leaker has now posted the first detailed renders of the Galaxy A71 successor on Voice. Unsurprisingly, the renders reveal the successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 will have a near-identical design to the Galaxy A52 5G.

As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy A72 5G will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout and slim bezels. Around the back of the phone will be a rectangular camera bump housing four sensors and an LED flash. Like its predecessor, the phone will have an aluminum frame and a "Glasstic" rear panel. Additionally, the renders suggest the mid-ranger will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.