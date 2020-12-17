What you need to know
- The first CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy A71 successor have surfaced.
- Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A72 5G looks nearly identical to the Galaxy A52 5G.
- It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display and quad rear cameras.
Earlier this month, reliable leaker @OnLeaks gave us our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52 5G. The leaker has now posted the first detailed renders of the Galaxy A71 successor on Voice. Unsurprisingly, the renders reveal the successor to one of Samsung's best Android phones of 2020 will have a near-identical design to the Galaxy A52 5G.
As can be seen in the renders below, the Galaxy A72 5G will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout and slim bezels. Around the back of the phone will be a rectangular camera bump housing four sensors and an LED flash. Like its predecessor, the phone will have an aluminum frame and a "Glasstic" rear panel. Additionally, the renders suggest the mid-ranger will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.
The most significant difference between the Galaxy A72 5G and the Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be the display size. While the Galaxy A52 5G is rumored to sport a 6.5-inch panel, the Galaxy A72 5G will apparently feature a 6.7-inch display. The phone is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy A52 5G sometime early next year.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
If you're in the market for a mid-range 5G phone, the Galaxy A71 5G is worth considering. It has a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, excellent battery life with 25W fast charging, and a capable 64MP primary camera.
