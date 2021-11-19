I get a lot of wireless earbuds for review over the course of a year, and if I had to pick one as the standout option in 2021, I'd go with the Galaxy Buds Pro. The earbuds deliver in the areas I care about: they sound fantastic, aren't uncomfortable even with extended use, tune out the surroundings incredibly well, and last more than five hours on a full charge.

In essence, Samsung created one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. And on the subject of buying, the Galaxy Buds Pro are now on sale for $150, $50 off their launch price of $200. If you've been waiting for a deal on these earbuds, now is the time to act.

What makes the Galaxy Buds Pro stand out is the active noise cancellation; Samsung only started offering the mode on its earbuds from last year, but it is on the same level as Sony and Bose in this area. The Buds Pro do a fantastic job at cutting out low-frequency sounds, and when you need to hear outside sounds, there's a very useful transparency mode built in.

These are also one of the best-sounding wireless earbuds in the market today. There's a wide soundstage with bright highs and a tight low-end, allowing your music to truly shine. The earbuds fit snugly in your ears, but they're not uncomfortable at all even after three to four hours of use; that's something else I like about the Buds Pro.

