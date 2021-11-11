Samsung makes some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today, and the manufacturer is already starting to kick off deals ahead of Black Friday. The Galaxy Buds Live launched last year alongside the Note 20 series and immediately got a lot of attention for their unique design, and right now you can pick them up for just $100 at Amazon, a full $70 off their launch price.

The earbuds have a distinct design that's inherently ergonomic, and they fit snugly within your ear — making them a great option if you want earbuds for all-day use. They feature 12mm drivers that sound fantastic for most music genres, you can easily customize the sound, control music playback and more via built-in Spotify integration, and with IPX2 dust and water resistance, they're usable for workouts as well.

Of course, the biggest selling point for the Buds Live is the active noise cancellation; these earbuds do an outstanding job tuning out ambient noises in your vicinity. They're particularly great at cutting out low-frequency sounds like passing traffic, the constant hum of air conditioning units, or jet engines. They also have three mics that make them a solid choice for voice or video calls. Oh, and they're available in four color options, including the gorgeous Mystic Bronze variant.

