Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it's expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series. The event will take place on February 9, which is also when we expect preorders for the new phones and the Galaxy Tab S8 to occur. However, the phones may not be released all at the same time, according to the latest rumor.

Leaker Jon Prosser tweeted on Monday that while he expects preorder to open on the day of the announcement, Samsung will reportedly prioritize the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the other models in the series, shipping it weeks ahead.

Bad news:



I'm told that due to supply chain issues, the Galaxy S22 lineup has had a slight setback.



Pre-order for ALL devices is still happening on event day (Feb 9)



However, availability has now been split:



S22 Ultra: Feb 25

S22 & S22+: Pushed to March 11 pic.twitter.com/pp2IFAYXSN — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 31, 2022

Prosser says that the staggered release is the result of supply chain issues, likely a result of the ongoing chip shortage, which has affected some of the best Android phones throughout the pandemic. However, even if that is the case, it allows for Samsung to emphasize its premium — and much more expensive — flagship smartphone, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy Note series.

Other companies have made similar moves, including OnePlus, which recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, while we have yet to hear any official word on the other models in the flagship OnePlus 10 lineup.

Nothing is yet official until Samsung's announcement on February 9, although Prosser has a pretty good track record. That said, Android Central has reached out to Samsung but a spokesperson declined to comment on the rumor.

In the meantime, those interested in reserving the upcoming Galaxy smartphones can already do so on Samsung's website.