What you need to know
- Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S22 series on February 9.
- Preorders are likely to go live the same day for each smartphone.
- Samsung will reportedly prioritize the Galaxy S22 Ultra availability over the others.
Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it's expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series. The event will take place on February 9, which is also when we expect preorders for the new phones and the Galaxy Tab S8 to occur. However, the phones may not be released all at the same time, according to the latest rumor.
Leaker Jon Prosser tweeted on Monday that while he expects preorder to open on the day of the announcement, Samsung will reportedly prioritize the Galaxy S22 Ultra over the other models in the series, shipping it weeks ahead.
Prosser says that the staggered release is the result of supply chain issues, likely a result of the ongoing chip shortage, which has affected some of the best Android phones throughout the pandemic. However, even if that is the case, it allows for Samsung to emphasize its premium — and much more expensive — flagship smartphone, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy Note series.
Other companies have made similar moves, including OnePlus, which recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, while we have yet to hear any official word on the other models in the flagship OnePlus 10 lineup.
Nothing is yet official until Samsung's announcement on February 9, although Prosser has a pretty good track record. That said, Android Central has reached out to Samsung but a spokesperson declined to comment on the rumor.
In the meantime, those interested in reserving the upcoming Galaxy smartphones can already do so on Samsung's website.
PlayStation recap: Sony detailed what players can expect from PS5 VR
While PlayStation didn't see any major exclusive releases in January, the company did reveal new information about its upcoming PS VR2 headset.
Meta updates VR avatars with new looks, Facebook and Instagram integration
Meta is expanding its VR avatars to use within Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram with updated facial features and assistive devices such as hearing aids and wheelchairs.
Android Gaming recap: Activision Blizzard deal means big things for mobile
North American players finally got to try out Disney Twisted-Wonderland and Genshin Impact received yet another update with new characters. Our Android gaming recap is here.
These Android phones support Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi 6E routers are making their way onto the market, and Android is the first platform to embrace the technology, with several high-end devices already offering full support. Another perk to consider: Wi-Fi 6E uses newly available 6GHz spectrum to improve the speed and capacity of Wi-FI 6. Here's our list of Android phones that support Wi-Fi 6E!