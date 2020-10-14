At the iPhone 12 event, Apple did its thing where it makes existing tech sound magical and makes everyone — including me and you, just admit it — want some of it. Whether it be the latest version of Gorilla Glass with a catchy name or a LiDAR sensor to provide Time of Flight data for the camera or any of the other new-to-iPhone features we all probably wanted at least one of them in our next phone. For me, it was the Magsafe "stuff." Specifically that wireless charger we got to see. I'm not that excited about credit card holders or car vent mounts that can stick to the back of an iPhone using magnets (How do They Work?). I can already have a cardholder or car mount via a case or some sticky pad on the back glass. But that charger though. Having a magnet kills the one thing bad about using a round flat wireless charging pad: putting the phone in the right spot without looking. Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

Now I've used plenty of great phones that charge wirelessly. For me, it's one of those must-have features that have to be there. We all have those. But because I'm that guy who never looks at what he's doing I have to use a stand-up charging cradle or I'll end up plopping down a phone in a position where it won't charge very well or won't charge at all. Apple is telling the truth; that does happen. Imagine a world where you can use your phone while its charging and not have to worry about busting the USB port. But the real killer for me is the idea of using a phone while it's charging through a wireless pad. Magnets around coils (that science also isn't new, but it's also not easy to pull off) keeping a small charging pad in place looks to have the same cumbersome factor as using a phone while it's plugged in, but you're not gonna break a USB port with the magnets. I know Samsung can do this. Samsung built the Nexus 10 which used a magnetic charging cable. Sony built that great big Xperia phone that nobody remembers the name of but people do remember the magnetic base doohickey for charging, and both were way better because of it. The bad part of those examples was the proprietary factor and how you had to have the exact right parts or it didn't work. And very few companies were willing to make third-party versions, so you didn't want to lose the cord that was in the box.