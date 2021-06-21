The Galaxy Watch Active 3 Titanium was originally launched for a whopping $600 due to its premium build. That would be a hard sell for even the most devoted Samsung and Android enthusiasts. Fortunately, Prime Day is coming through with the goods, cutting the price of this premium smartwatch almost in half! Now you can snag this titanium timepiece for only $340, making it a much easier buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 may be the latest smartwatch from the world's largest Android smartphone maker, but that doesn't make it any less eligible for great deals. When it launched last year, Samsung released a premium Titanium model that was its most expensive smartwatch, but now it's one of the best smartwatch deals you can find on Prime Day .

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is fantastic smartwatch with a tough build, snappy performance, and decent 2-3 day battery life. The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium blends a classy design with great features, and you can finaly get it at a decent price this Prime Day.

As the latest addition to Samsung's smartwatch lineup, the Galaxy Watch 3 features many of the latest specs that rival many of the best Android smartwatches today. It comes equipped with a large 1.2-inch AMOLED display and a rotating bezel for easy navigation, 1.5GB of RAM for snappy performance, and 8GB of storage to download your favorite apps and playlists. It also has plenty of health and fitness features like built-in GPS, automatic workout tracking, and ECG monitoring.

If you're looking for a powerful smartwatch with a classic design that works well with your Galaxy smartphone, this is the watch for you. Samsung also promises at least three years of support for its smartwatches, meaning the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium will stay up-to-date until the end of 2023.

Of course, while the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is a steal at $340, it's still more expensive than many other smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is also on sale for Prime Day for nearly half the price. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has many of the same features as its newer counterpart, although with a bit less RAM and half the storage. Still, it remains one of our favorite smartwatches and is definitely worth a look at.