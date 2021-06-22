Here to save you from digging through all of the Amazon Prime Day for a great deal on a tablet, because this one for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 should be at the top of the pile. As regularly one of our best cheap Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 on a Prime Day sale makes it an even better buy.
Samsung is one of the few manufacturers still making high-quality Android tablets. From top-of-the-line, ultra-high performance options like the Galaxy Tab S7+ and the Galaxy Tab S7, to more affordable choices like this Galaxy Tab A7. Like it does with its phones, Samsung saves the Galaxy branding for only the best in its product line, and this tablet earns that badge.
Out front is one of Samsung's signature displays, a bright and vivid 10.4-inch ultra-wide display with Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers providing immersive sound for all of your entertainment. Because of the large 7,040mAh battery, you'll have plenty of juice to enjoy that content, and when it's time to recharge, the 15W fast-charging USB-C port will have you back to full in no time.
While the tablet is only 7mm thick and wrapped in durable aluminum, the Galaxy Tab A7 is about more than just looks. Using Samsung's own Exynos 9611 processor paired up with 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage, there's plenty of power under the hood to handle what you throw at it. Plus, if you need more storage than what's built-in, you can always pop in one of the best microSD cards to expand the memory up to 1TB.
Though the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 isn't the most powerful tablet in Samsung's line-up, it is still high-capable and an absolute steal of a Prime Day deal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
