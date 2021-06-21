There may not be many premium Android tablets on the market these days, but if you're in the market for one, Prime Day is definitely when you should be picking out the best Android tablet available. With this deal, you'll be picking up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen at close to its lowest price ever — $130 off its MSRP, and $30 off where it's been sitting over the past few months.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 128GB | $130 off at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 brings unmatched build quality and performance in the world of Android tablets. With the included S Pen, you'll have a device that is not only excellent for entertainment but also a powerhouse productivity tablet. $520 at Amazon