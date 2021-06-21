There may not be many premium Android tablets on the market these days, but if you're in the market for one, Prime Day is definitely when you should be picking out the best Android tablet available. With this deal, you'll be picking up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with the S Pen at close to its lowest price ever — $130 off its MSRP, and $30 off where it's been sitting over the past few months.
For years, Samsung has had some of the most amazing screens and top-notch performance even when pitted against some of the best Android phones out there. So, it's not surprising that its tablets offer the same spectacular benefits as well, and with the Galaxy Tab S7 — you get it all.
Out front is the 11" high-resolution AMOLED display to get you the most vibrant colors and darkest blacks — and that's just when you are looking at it. To make this display even better, Samsung is including 120Hz refresh rate making your every interaction buttery smooth. To ensure everything goes off without a hitch, there's the Snapdragon 865+ running the show with 6GB RAM.
When you are tired of using your finger to navigate the screen or want a more precise input method, you can use the included S Pen. This S Pen is far superior to the traditional capacitive style stylus that many of us have used. When paired with the ultra-fast display on the Galaxy Tab S7, it offers a near-instant response to your writing with only 9ms of latency — it can even be used as a remote for your tablet.
With 128GB of built-in storage, you'll have plenty of space for your files. But, if you need more space, you can expand the memory up to 1TB with an excellent microSD card. For everything that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 can do — games, movies, productivity — this deal is amazing. Just remember to keep it protected with an equally awesome case. If it's the biggest and best Android tablet you are looking for, then it's the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ you want — and we have a deal for that, too.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+
With the same excellent internal hardware as the regular Galaxy Tab S7, the S7+ makes even better use of it with a bigger and better display. At 12.4", the 120Hz Super AMOLED display makes content almost leap off the screen. The larger device also brings a bigger battery for longer sessions.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best wireless earbud deals for Prime Day 2021
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2021!
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Prime Day 2021.
Save big on Sonos with these Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals
Sonos makes some of the best speakers on the market, but with high retail prices, they're usually quite expensive. With Amazon Prime Day, that changes. Here are the best Sonos deals you need to know!
These are the absolute best Galaxy Tab S7 cases you can buy!
Picking up a Galaxy Tab S7? It's a sizeable tablet that needs suitable protection, not to mention you'll absolutely want a built-in kickstand to keep the tablet upright on your table as you work, play games, or mindlessly scroll through Twitter. Here are the cases you and your Galaxy Tab S7 can rely on.