With less than a day from one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year, it seems there's still time to get in on some exclusive perks. In late January, Samsung opened reservations for "the next Galaxy" which we can only assume is the Galaxy S22 series, and anyone still hoping to reserve their device can do so now at the link below.

Per Samsung, anyone that reserves the device will receive $50 of credit that they can use on Samsung's website for other products, such as a case or the company's best wireless earbuds. Samsung also touts additional preorder perks and exclusive offers that will be available once preorder opens, which we expect will be right after the announcement.

These reservation perks are also open to those interested in the Galaxy Tab S8, which we also anticipate will be announced at the launch event. However, it's worth noting that the offer is only available to those in the United States.

That said, according to the countdown, you have until 10 a.m. ET on February 9 to reserve the devices, which is when we expect preorders to go live, so you should act now or miss out on your chance to receive your credit.

As far as what we expect from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, we will likely see a successor to the Galaxy Note line in the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra, sporting a largely familiar design and a built-in S Pen. There are also rumors that Samsung's new devices are set to receive four OS upgrades, meaning these phones may see more OS versions than any of the best Android phones, including the latest Pixel 6.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event goes live on February 9 at 10 a.m. ET.