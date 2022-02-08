Samsung is set to formally introduce its Galaxy S22 series phones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on Wednesday. The flagship trio is expected to bring quite a few significant upgrades — including new camera hardware and improved screen tech.

Needless to say, the most interesting of the three Galaxy S22 series phones will be the range-topping Galaxy S22 Ultra. As various leaks have shown, the S22 Ultra will be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone will have a boxy shape with a curved screen and a dedicated slot for storing the S Pen.

The rumored specs of the phone are also quite impressive. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the U.S. and most other markets, while the European variants will have Samsung's Exynos 2200 under the hood. Going by recent leaks, the S22 Ultra will also have a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. What may disappoint some people, however, is that the base configuration will have "only" 8GB of RAM.