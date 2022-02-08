Samsung is set to formally introduce its Galaxy S22 series phones at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on Wednesday. The flagship trio is expected to bring quite a few significant upgrades — including new camera hardware and improved screen tech.
Needless to say, the most interesting of the three Galaxy S22 series phones will be the range-topping Galaxy S22 Ultra. As various leaks have shown, the S22 Ultra will be a spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone will have a boxy shape with a curved screen and a dedicated slot for storing the S Pen.
The rumored specs of the phone are also quite impressive. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip in the U.S. and most other markets, while the European variants will have Samsung's Exynos 2200 under the hood. Going by recent leaks, the S22 Ultra will also have a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging. What may disappoint some people, however, is that the base configuration will have "only" 8GB of RAM.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ models will also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the U.S. Both phones are rumored to come equipped with a new 50MP main sensor, joined by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. While the vanilla model is said to sport a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, the S22+ could have a significantly larger 6.6-inch panel with the same high refresh rate as the best Samsung phones.
On the software side of things, the S22 series phones are likely to run Android 12 with Samsung's One UI 4.1 on top. The phones may also receive four Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches.
The Galaxy S22 series phones aren't the only new devices that Samsung is expected to unveil at Unpacked 2022. It is also likely to take the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S8 series, which is rumored to include Samsung's first-ever "Ultra" tablet.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is tipped to feature a 14.6-inch notched AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a large 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Samsung's vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, might arrive with an 11-inch LTPS TFT screen featuring the same 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery.
The Galaxy Tab S8+, which will be positioned between the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra models, is expected to have a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Like the Galaxy S22 series phones, the Tab S8 series tablets will likely ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.
Samsung's first Unpacked event of 2022 is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET on February 9. The event will be live streamed on both Samsung's YouTube channel and the dedicated Galaxy Unpacked page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
