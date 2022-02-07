The Galaxy S22 series might get more OS upgrades than the Pixel 6

With only a couple of days until the Galaxy S22 launch, we thought we knew all there was to know about these phones, thanks to the bevy of leaks we've seen. However, the latest appears to give us a surprising look at a new update promise that Samsung may announce with its new flagship, which could give even the Pixel 6 a run for its money.

A tweet from BDTech appears to reveal information they received from Evan Blass (Evleaks) related to the upcoming launch event. The image looks like an excerpt from a press release and mentions that the upcoming flagship series will receive four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

CONFIRMED!

Galaxy S21, S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S8



Will ALL get 4 major android updates AND 5 years of security updates!!!#unpacked #GalaxyS22Series #galaxytabs8 pic.twitter.com/0xsVcRLTTF — BDTech (@TechByBD) February 7, 2022

If this is true, then the Galaxy S22 series will receive more OS upgrades than the Google Pixel 6 series, which is only promised three major OS upgrades, despite the phones only being months apart. Since both run Android 12, that means the Galaxy S22 series will be supported until Android 16 with an additional year of security support.

Also impressive is that Samsung appears to be extending this to last year's Galaxy S21 series, as well as its best foldable phones, upping its current promise of three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

With this type of support, Samsung could also put other OEMs on the spot, particularly those with phones powered by the Snapdragon 888. Of course, this new update promise is not yet official, and we'll have to wait and see what the company announces at Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday.