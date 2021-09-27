What you need to know
- Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have appeared online, offering a first look at the upcoming flagship phones.
- The upcoming devices will supposedly retain much of the design of their predecessors, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
- However, the next Samsung flagship phones may have smaller dimensions than their predecessors.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra surfaced online last week in a series of renders that showcased a device with more of a Galaxy Note vibe with its S Pen slot. Now, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ have also leaked, showing off a design that's more consistent with the previous Galaxy S devices.
Samsung's next flagship phones may be heavily influenced by their predecessors, at least in terms of design. The standard Galaxy S22, for example, looks a lot like the Galaxy S21, as per the leak from @Onleaks in collaboration with Zouton.
Its only difference from the previous generation is how its rear camera module is separated from the frame. The camera bump on the Galaxy S21, on the other hand, appears to blend in with the curved chassis. The Galaxy S22 renders show a punch-hole for the selfie camera at the top of the screen.
The phone could also have a flat back panel and smaller screen size compared with its predecessor. This corroborates a previous rumor that claimed the Galaxy S22 would sport a 6.06-inch display, which is smaller than the previous generations all the way back to the Galaxy S10. It could also be 146 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, whereas the Galaxy S21 was 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm.
The same could be said for the Galaxy S22+. The mid-size phone, according to a separate leak from @OnLeaks and 91mobiles, bears a strong resemblance to the Galaxy S21+, except for its smaller size.
According to the leak, the Galaxy S22+ could come in at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm. In contrast, the Galaxy S21+ measured 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm. However, the display size of the upcoming device remains unclear at the moment.
There's no word on the pricing yet, but Zouton claims the Galaxy S22 series will retail between $799 and $1199. The phones are also likely to be powered by either a Snapdragon 898/895 processor or an Exynos 2200, putting them among the best Android phones in the future.
Another interesting revelation from the leak is the moniker used for the Galaxy S22+. The leaker claimed that the renders were named Galaxy S22 Pro instead of the typical Plus. That said, the devices are still several months away from their rumored debut in January next year, so anything can change before then.
