What you need to know Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ have appeared online, offering a first look at the upcoming flagship phones.

The upcoming devices will supposedly retain much of the design of their predecessors, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

However, the next Samsung flagship phones may have smaller dimensions than their predecessors.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra surfaced online last week in a series of renders that showcased a device with more of a Galaxy Note vibe with its S Pen slot. Now, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ have also leaked, showing off a design that's more consistent with the previous Galaxy S devices. Samsung's next flagship phones may be heavily influenced by their predecessors, at least in terms of design. The standard Galaxy S22, for example, looks a lot like the Galaxy S21, as per the leak from @Onleaks in collaboration with Zouton.