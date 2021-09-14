What you need to know
- Samsung has pushed a new update to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with eSIM support.
- The latest release is available on the flagship device running the Android 12-based One UI 4.0.
- It is rolling out in phases to Samsung's flagship device.
Samsung has begun rolling out eSIM support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra running the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 in the U.S. The latest change appears to have quietly arrived on the flagship device, and it's presumably available on the other Galaxy S21 devices as well.
Android Central's Alex Dobie can confirm that the eSIM option is now live on his Galaxy S21 Ultra (U.S. version), as shown in the screenshot on the right. The feature doesn't come as a huge surprise, though, seeing as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra picked up eSIM support from T-Mobile earlier this year alongside a security update.
The release coincides with today's rollout of the first One UI 4.0 beta to the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S. and Europe. The update introduces a host of improvements such as redesigned home screen widgets, enhanced dark mode, new charging effects, improved multitasking features, and privacy updates, among others.
There were rumors that circulated at least since earlier this year pointing to an eventual release of eSIM functionality to the Galaxy S21 devices, which didn't have that option at launch. Those rumors mentioned T-Mobile as one of the first carriers in the U.S. to support the feature on one of the best Samsung phones via a software update. That said, T-Mobile's support page doesn't mention the Galaxy S21 phones yet as among the devices with eSIM support.
It's worth noting that eSIM is mentioned in Samsung's FAQ page for the Galaxy S21 series. However, that feature has been unavailable on the U.S. version, that is, until now.
The eSIM option is already available on most Apple devices, starting with the 2018 iPhone models, so its release to Samsung's flagship handsets just makes sense, albeit a tad late. If you're using the new One UI 4 beta, let us know if you've noticed this option on your Galaxy S21 and which model you own.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, with four impressive cameras, a stunning display, and S Pen support. It's likely to pick up Android 12 in the coming months, and it now has more capabilities with the addition of eSIM support.
