The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones have only been out for a few months, but it's already time to start thinking about what's coming next. A few weeks ago, launch details of the Galaxy S21 FE were leaked, pointing to an earlier release in August. This weekend, we got the first images of what the "affordable" flagship will look like, and it's more or less what we expected.

The renders, provided by prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks, show a design very similar to the current batch of Galaxy S21 devices. It will reportedly feature a 6.4" display, putting it between the vanilla S21 and the S21+. On the back is a triple camera setup that also takes design cues from Samsung's current flagship, although you'll notice that the camera bump design has changed ever-so-slightly. It appears as a single piece that's raised from the edge of the phone chassis instead of appearing as a separate, detached element.