Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could finally get an unexpected launch date

What you need to know
- Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S21 FE on January 11, 2022.
- The rumored launch date is an unusual departure from what many have predicted.
- The phone's predecessor was unveiled in September of last year.
Samsung is apparently planning to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S21 FE in January of next year, despite previous rumors claiming that the company was considering canceling the device.
Multiple sources with a reputable track record have claimed that Samsung's next flagship killer will debut early next year. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted that the phone will be unveiled in January.
A number of other leakers, including Jon Prosser, responded positively to the tweet. He revealed that Samsung has pushed back the device's release date to January 11, 2022.
It's worth noting that this launch window is typically reserved for Samsung's flagship series, which features some of the best Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series, for example, was released in January of last year. The rumored date is also at odds with the release date of the phone's predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, which was announced in September of last year.
The phone was supposed to be unveiled in late October, but that didn't happen. The delay is thought to be due to the current global chip shortage, though Samsung has not confirmed this. Other industry observers have blamed the situation on a rumored battery shortage.
On October 20, Samsung will hold another Galaxy Unpacked event, but, contrary to popular belief, it will not be for the Galaxy S21 FE. As a result, a January launch appears to be the most logical option for the South Korean tech giant.
Consequently, the launch of the Galaxy S22 series may be delayed as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Want to live again? Well hurry up, you've only got 7Days!
7Days! is a tense text-based adventure game through life and death. Kirell's soul hangs on the razor's edge between life and death. If she can complete a special task given to her by Charon within seven days, then she can be resurrected. How far will she go to live again? That's up to you!
Review: Google's Pixel 5a is the 4a 5G's longer-lasting twin
The Google Pixel 5a may look and perform almost exactly like last year's Pixel 4a 5G, but three small improvements make it more than worthy of kicking the 4a 5G off the American market.
5 features we want to see in Battlefield Mobile
Although Battlefield Mobile is being released next year, we don't know a huge amount about it. Here's what we want to see.
The Galaxy A52 5G is pretty impressive already, so make sure you get a case
Now that the Galaxy A52 and A52 5G is here, it's time to think about what kind of cases you want. There are a lot of great choices with some familiar-looking options, along with some newcomers. Regardless of which one you pick, these are the best Galaxy A52 and A52 5G cases you can find.