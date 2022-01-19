What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE is now receiving its first software update.
- The update brings the January 2022 Android security patch to the value flagship.
- It was announced at CES 2022 earlier this month.
Samsung's January 2022 security update, which began rolling out to Galaxy S21 series phones earlier this month, has now started hitting the Galaxy S21 FE. As per a report from SamMobile, the update arrives as build version G990U1UEU2BUL8 in the U.S.
The first software update for the Galaxy S21 FE only includes the January security patch. It doesn't introduce any new features or notable improvements.
While it may take a few days for it to become available for everyone, the update appears to be rolling out to all major carrier variants of the phone in the U.S. — including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Tracfone, and Xfinity Mobile. Besides the U.S., the update is also making its way to Galaxy S21 FE users in some Asian markets.
If you haven't received the update on your Galaxy S21 FE yet, you can try checking for it manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Like Samsung's best Android phones, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is guaranteed to receive three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. Since it launched with Android 12 out of the box, the Galaxy S21 FE will be the only S21 series phone to get the Android 15 update.
