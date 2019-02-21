Heads up! We share savvy shopping tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network if you sign-up for a credit card we recommend.

Samsung has just barely cleaned up after the Galaxy S10 event in San Francisco, so it's not a great surprise that there's a dearth of deals on the hottest phone since the Galaxy S9 — even with pre-orders already under way. Sure, there are a smattering of trade-in offers and bundled freebies, but straight cash discounts will likely be hard to come by for a while. That said, truly savvy shoppers can use the purchase of their new Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, or S10 5G to save some cash or get some awesome rewards by taking advantage of credit card offers.

If you're already a credit card power saver, consider this a friendly reminder to use the card in your wallet that'll pay out the most rewards on your S10 purchase. For those of you who are still shopping with an outdated debit card or credit card, now's the time to make a switch. There are huge sign-up bonuses and cash back offers out there if you know where to look.

Before we jump into our breakdown of our favorite current credit card offers, remember that the biggest bonuses and offers are all nullified if you can't pay your purchase off in full and you end up getting slapped with paying exorbitant interest. Also, make sure you consider the potential effect on your credit score before signing up for a new card. Credit card rewards can save you a bundle as long as you approach them with financial responsibility.

Now, let's save on your new S10 purchase. Here's a breakdown of our favorite credit card offers: