Samsung has just barely cleaned up after the Galaxy S10 event in San Francisco, so it's not a great surprise that there's a dearth of deals on the hottest phone since the Galaxy S9 — even with pre-orders already under way. Sure, there are a smattering of trade-in offers and bundled freebies, but straight cash discounts will likely be hard to come by for a while. That said, truly savvy shoppers can use the purchase of their new Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, or S10 5G to save some cash or get some awesome rewards by taking advantage of credit card offers.
If you're already a credit card power saver, consider this a friendly reminder to use the card in your wallet that'll pay out the most rewards on your S10 purchase. For those of you who are still shopping with an outdated debit card or credit card, now's the time to make a switch. There are huge sign-up bonuses and cash back offers out there if you know where to look.
Before we jump into our breakdown of our favorite current credit card offers, remember that the biggest bonuses and offers are all nullified if you can't pay your purchase off in full and you end up getting slapped with paying exorbitant interest. Also, make sure you consider the potential effect on your credit score before signing up for a new card. Credit card rewards can save you a bundle as long as you approach them with financial responsibility.
Now, let's save on your new S10 purchase. Here's a breakdown of our favorite credit card offers:
An all-around smart pick
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
This card features a sign-up bonus of 50,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months. That amount of points translates into a value of about $1,000.
- No annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- You'll also earn 2x points on Travel and Dining purchases.
Travelers rejoice!
Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Earn 25,000 online bonus points when you spend $1,000 in the first three months of being a cardholder. That's good for a $250 statement credit towards travel expenses.
- Bank of America checking and savings account holders get an extra 10% customer points bonus.
- 0% APR on purchases for the first 12 months, then 17.24% - 25.24% (variable).
New card, new ways to save
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
This card just went through a name change and came out sporting a welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points when you spend $5,000 in the first three months. Offer ends April 24. Those points are valued at about $900.
- $450 annual fee that is not waived the first year.
- The hefty annual fee can be offset by utilizing the card's many travel perks, including a free night award each year and $300 statement credit for Marriott purchases.
Get your travel on
Barclaycard Arrival Plus® World Elite Mastercard®
Buy your new Galaxy S10 on this card and you'll be on your way to earning a 70,000 mile sign-up bonus valued at $700. You must spend $5,000 in the first 90 days to unlock this bonus.
- No annual fee the first year, then $89.
- You'll also earn 2x miles on all purchases.
Cashback and a sign-up bonus
Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Notably, this card offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases and a $150 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months.
- No annual fee.
Looking for a certain card or benefit that we didn't cover in our best-of list? Head over to our partner The Points Guy for a full breakdown of the best overall and cashback credit card offers currently available.
