The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a tremendous phone, both in stature and performance. It features three powerful cameras, a huge display, and S Pen support with Bluetooth capabilities for remote control.

During Cyber Monday , you can grab the Note 20 Ultra for just $1,050 which, if you ask me, is far more reasonable than the $1,300 it launched at.

With rumors piling up that 2021 could mark the end of the Galaxy Note line , now feels like a better time than ever to grab a Note before it's gone. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is one of my favorite phones of the year thanks to its stunning design, speedy performance, and massive 6.9-inch display with support for the S Pen.

What do you even do with a phone this size? Despite its intimidating-sounding display size, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is surprisingly easy to handle thanks to its extremely tight bezels and slim design. The upside of having such a large screen is that it's an incredible media consumption device, made even better with the 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD resolution (though it should be noted that you'll actually need to run it at 1080p to achieve that refresh rate).

Of course, one of the high points of the Note 10+ is its support for the namesake S Pen. You can use this stylus to pull up a cursor on the screen for precise touch input, or draw with thousands of levels of pressure sensitivity. Thanks to Bluetooth support, you can even use it as a remote shutter for the phone's cameras, which is great for taking group selfies.

Out of all of the Note's year-over-year improvements, what really blew me away with the Note 20 Ultra is its massive new camera sensors. The main camera features one of the largest sensors we've seen on a phone, and as a result it takes depthy photos without needing to switch to any kind of portrait mode. It also takes in considerably more light than before, making it an excellent camera in low light.

Months after its release, the Note 20 Ultra is still largely unrivaled as one of the best Android phones on the market. At $1,300, it's priced accordingly, but you can save 19% of that by taking advantage of this Cyber Monday deal before it's gone.