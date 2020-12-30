What you need to know
- Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 3.0 (Android 11) update to Galaxy Note 10+ users.
- The update is currently available only in a handful of European countries.
- In most markets, the update is expected to begin rolling out in January.
Samsung kicked off its stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 rollout earlier this month and has already updated its best phones of 2020 to the latest Android version. It shifted focus to its 2019 Galaxy lineup last week, starting with the Galaxy S10 Lite. The company has now started pushing Android 11 to the Galaxy Note 10+.
As per the folks at SamMobile, the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Note 10+ is currently rolling out to users in Germany, Switzerland, and Spain. The update could expand to a few more markets soon, but most Galaxy Note 10+ users will have to wait a few more weeks to get the update.
The update arrives as version N97xFXXU6ETLL and includes the December 2020 Android security patch. In addition to Android 11 goodies such as chat bubbles and one-time permissions, it also brings an updated UI design, lock screen widgets, an improved Samsung keyboard, and enhanced security.
Since One UI 3.0 is a major update, it will take at least a few days to become widely available even in countries where the rollout has started. Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users in other markets are expected to begin receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update sometime early next month. In the U.S., we expect the carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy Note 10 series phones to get the update before the unlocked variants, similar to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series.
