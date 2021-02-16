What you need to know
- Samsung has opened preorders for the Galaxy Chromebook 2, starting at $550.
- Available in two colors, this more affordable version of last year's ultrabook comes with either a Celeron or an Intel Core i3.
- The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will go on sale March 1, and if you buy it from Samsung or Best Buy from March 1-14, you get a $30 credit to spend on your next purchase.
- If you preorder in February, you get a $50 credit instead of $30.
Announced at CES 2021, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 took the original striking (and stunningly expensive) Galaxy Chromebook and reined in the over-the-top features in order to provide a premium Chromebook without quite as much of a premium price tag, giving us one of the Best Chromebooks without breaking our wallets in half. Rather than a 4K AMOLED display, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 has a 1080p QLED display. Rather than having the Active Pen garaged in the laptop, the stylus will now be sold separately. Rather than sporting Project Athena internals, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 features either a Celeron or an Intel Core i3 processor powering your experience.
|Category
|Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 ($549)
|Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 ($699)
|Processor
|Intel Celeron 5205U
|Intel Core i3-10110U
|Memory
|4GB
|8GB
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
|128GB eMMC
|Display
|13.3" QLED 1920 x 1080px
|13.3" QLED 1920 x 1080px
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5
|Ports
|2x USB-C
microSD card slot
|2x USB-C
microSD card slot
|Battery
|45.5Wh
|45.5Wh
|Features
|Backlit keyboard
Active Pen support
|Backlit keyboard
Active Pen support
|Weight
|2.71 lbs
|2.71 lbs
|Dimensions
|12" x 8" x 0.55"
|12" x 8" x 0.55"
As I said during the Galaxy Chromebook 2's announcement, that $549 starter model seems a bit steep for a Celeron-powered Chromebook, even if the screen is gorgeous and the battery life is better than last year's model. This isn't to say that $700 for the beefier i3 model isn't expensive for its processor — the Lenovo Flex 5 has an i3 for $400 and the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 has an i5 for $630 — but there are few Chromebooks in 2021 that can match the Galaxy Chromebook for style and panache.
I'd pay a little more for a great screen on my Chromebook, and no one knows how to do a great screen better than Samsung. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be the first Chromebook with a QLED touchscreen, and honestly, at 13.3-inches, I'm perfectly happy to see 1080p quality here rather than 4K.
If you're wanting to get your hands on a Galaxy Chromebook 2, you can pre-order it right now from Samsung.com and get a $50 promotional credit to use on a subsequent purchase. On the other hand, if you wait until March 1 when it's available for immediate purchase, you can get a $30 promotional credit when buying the Galaxy Chromebook 2 from Samsung or from Best Buy so long as you purchase it before March 14.
Premium look for less
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung's latest Chromebook offers up performance while keeping costs down by ditching the built-in pen and the 4K screen. While the Celeron version might be a hair underpowered, the Core i3 model could be quite nice for those seeking a flashy Chromebook without a 4-figure price tag.
