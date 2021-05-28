The leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 look very familiar and that's a good thing

These new earbuds appear to adopt a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro , which are currently some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. It's expected that these will be aimed positioned as a successor to the original Galaxy Buds launched in 2019. This would likely position them at a lower price point than the flagship Buds Pro, offering a more stylish option for users that don't want to break the bank for a good audio experience.

Images of Samsung's next earbuds have leaked for the first time thanks to an FCC document spotted by AllAboutSamsung . The images unveil a design that looks smaller and sleeker than Samsung's earlier models.

As far as audio goes, leaker Ice Universe has chimed in, stating that the Galaxy Buds 2 will feature ANC, which is a must-have for good earbuds.

Not much else has been revealed about the upcoming earbuds, although the included FCC label from the charging case does reveal a similar power output of the current flagship buds. Based on the battery rating, we shouldn't expect the Buds 2 to match the Buds+ as far as single-charge battery life goes.

Samsung isn't the only company preparing to launch new earbuds. The rumored Google Pixel Buds A Series are also expected to launch later this year as a cheaper alternative to last year's Pixel Buds (2020). Leaks of the Sony WF-1000XM4 show that Sony is also looking to downsize its flagship offering with a design that's not too far off from the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Now that the Galaxy Buds 2 have appeared at the FCC, it suggests it's only a matter of time before they launch. We expect Samsung to unveil the new earbuds at the next Galaxy Unpacked event later this year, along with the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Wear OS-toting Galaxy Watch 4, and much more.