The leaked Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 look very familiar and that's a good thing

What you need to know
- The first images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have emerged from FCC documents.
- Images show a design that's strikingly similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro.
- The Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to launch later this year along with a bevy of new Samsung products.
Images of Samsung's next earbuds have leaked for the first time thanks to an FCC document spotted by AllAboutSamsung. The images unveil a design that looks smaller and sleeker than Samsung's earlier models.
These new earbuds appear to adopt a similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. It's expected that these will be aimed positioned as a successor to the original Galaxy Buds launched in 2019. This would likely position them at a lower price point than the flagship Buds Pro, offering a more stylish option for users that don't want to break the bank for a good audio experience.
As far as audio goes, leaker Ice Universe has chimed in, stating that the Galaxy Buds 2 will feature ANC, which is a must-have for good earbuds.
Not much else has been revealed about the upcoming earbuds, although the included FCC label from the charging case does reveal a similar power output of the current flagship buds. Based on the battery rating, we shouldn't expect the Buds 2 to match the Buds+ as far as single-charge battery life goes.
Samsung isn't the only company preparing to launch new earbuds. The rumored Google Pixel Buds A Series are also expected to launch later this year as a cheaper alternative to last year's Pixel Buds (2020). Leaks of the Sony WF-1000XM4 show that Sony is also looking to downsize its flagship offering with a design that's not too far off from the Galaxy Buds Pro.
Now that the Galaxy Buds 2 have appeared at the FCC, it suggests it's only a matter of time before they launch. We expect Samsung to unveil the new earbuds at the next Galaxy Unpacked event later this year, along with the rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Wear OS-toting Galaxy Watch 4, and much more.
The best of the best
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Good audio, sleek design.
The Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung's best wireless earbuds to date, offering a sleek design, active noise cancellation, and respectable battery life. Whether or not you own a Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Buds Pro should offer great value for anyone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Dating apps try to convince you to get vaccinated, but it might not work
Several dating apps like Tinder and OkCupid are rolling out with vaccination badges, but the new White House effort may be a futile one.
Mobile gaming accessories are having a moment, but who's paying attention?
Mobile games are on the rise, and so are mobile gaming accessories since playing on a touchscreen is not easy for many people. We need to be paying more attention to this new market.
Sixit for Android is a fascinating, fun, free-to-play roguelite
A storm is coming and you're the only one who can stop it. Armed with six legendary artifacts and two opposable thumbs, you'll have to manage your limited resources carefully to save a village in dire need.
Here are the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 in 2021
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great activity tracker for young kids aged 6 to 12, but it only comes in two color options. If the child wants to shake up the look, or if a replaceable band is needed to replace a broken one, there are plenty of third-party options worth considering.