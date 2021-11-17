Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 alongside the Z Fold 3, offering a lightweight design that's great for all-day use and excellent sound quality. These earbuds debuted for $150 just two months ago, and they're already on sale at Amazon for $110 — a full $40 off their launch price. That's a discount of 27% on one of the best wireless earbuds currently available.

The Galaxy Buds 2 deliver the best of what the Buds Pro have to offer, but in a more affordable package. You get a dynamic driver with a focus on low-end, with the earbuds tuned for bass-heavy tunes. You also get fast pairing and the ability to seamlessly switch between your Galaxy devices. The earbuds are also great for calls thanks to the 3-mic design, and Samsung's wind-reduction tech does a good job ensuring calls are clear even when you're outdoors.

But the highlight with the Buds 2 is the inclusion of active noise cancellation; these earbuds do an excellent job tuning out ambient sounds in your vicinity, automatically adapting to your environment. You also get a large customizable control area on each earbud that lets you adjust the volume, music playback, and more.

Save 27% on the Galaxy Buds 2