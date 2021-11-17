Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 2 alongside the Z Fold 3, offering a lightweight design that's great for all-day use and excellent sound quality. These earbuds debuted for $150 just two months ago, and they're already on sale at Amazon for $110 — a full $40 off their launch price. That's a discount of 27% on one of the best wireless earbuds currently available.
The Galaxy Buds 2 deliver the best of what the Buds Pro have to offer, but in a more affordable package. You get a dynamic driver with a focus on low-end, with the earbuds tuned for bass-heavy tunes. You also get fast pairing and the ability to seamlessly switch between your Galaxy devices. The earbuds are also great for calls thanks to the 3-mic design, and Samsung's wind-reduction tech does a good job ensuring calls are clear even when you're outdoors.
But the highlight with the Buds 2 is the inclusion of active noise cancellation; these earbuds do an excellent job tuning out ambient sounds in your vicinity, automatically adapting to your environment. You also get a large customizable control area on each earbud that lets you adjust the volume, music playback, and more.
Save 27% on the Galaxy Buds 2
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
The Galaxy Buds 2 offer the best of Samsung's wireless earbuds in an affordable package. They sound fantastic, tune out noise in your vicinity, last the same amount of time as the Buds Pro, and include wireless charging. For what you're ultimately paying here, you are getting a great value.
These earbuds also last five hours on a full charge — the same as the Buds Pro. You get wireless charging and USB-C wired charging, and the case itself holds enough power to charge the 'buds three times over.
The design here should be immediately familiar if you've used the Galaxy Buds+, but the Buds 2 are 10% smaller and lighter, so they're ideally suited for all-day use. You're not missing out on anything here, and the fact that you can get your hands on the Buds 2 for just $110 makes them one of the best Black Friday headphone deals.
