Samsung announced earlier this month that it would soon kick off the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program for the Galaxy S21 series. The first One UI 4.0 beta was slated to be released in South Korea on September 9. Unfortunately, it now looks like Galaxy S21 users will have to wait slightly longer than expected to try out Android 12.

A Samsung Community Manager has confirmed that the One UI 4.0 beta program has been delayed. Sadly, the community manager did not reveal the reason behind the delay.

There's also no word on when the first One UI 4.0 beta will arrive. However, there's a good chance that Samsung will be ready to roll out the beta to its best Android phones before the end of this month.

In addition to South Korea, the beta program will be available to users in the U.S., Germany, India, China, Poland, and the United Kingdom. As confirmed by Samsung already, the One UI 4.0 beta program is going to be limited to T-Mobile, Sprint, and Unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S.

While the Galaxy S21 series phones will be the first to get One UI 4.0 beta, Samsung is expected to expand the beta program to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 series phones as well. The stable One UI 4.0 update, on the other hand, is likely to begin rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series sometime in late November or early December.

The One UI 4.0 update will bring a ton of new features, including a revamped interface with new icons and an updated color palette. Samsung may also get rid of ads with One UI 4.0, although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet.