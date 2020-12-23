What you need to know
- Samsung is finally starting to test Android 11 on its mid-range lineup.
- The company this week launched a new One UI 3.0 beta program for both the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy M31.
- Most of Samsung's flagship lineup, meanwhile, has already started receiving stable builds of the One UI 3.0 update.
With the updates for its flagship and foldable phones out of the way, Samsung is finally turning its attention to the mid-range and budget phones in its lineup. The company this week launched a beta for the Android 11-powered One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M31 owners in South Korea and India, with more Galaxy A and Galaxy M series likely to follow soon.
To sign up for the One UI 3.0 beta, which also includes Android 11, all you need to do is head over to the Samsung Members app, where you should see a notice about the update in the top banner. Simply click on it and follow the instructions. Though, you should do so sooner rather than later, as this is not yet an open beta and so the number of people selected will likely be limited.
Samsung's official rollout schedule for One UI 3.0 indicates both the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy M31 are slated to receive stable builds of the update sometime in March 2021. You can see when your Samsung smartphone might receive the update here.
Of course, Samsung has updated most of its best Android phones already. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Z Flip started receiving the update earlier this month.
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G
The Galaxy A51 5G is currently the most affordable Samsung 5G phone on sale in the U.S. It offers a vibrant Super AMOLED display, a decent 48MP main camera, and excellent battery life. The phone is also guaranteed to receive three major Android OS upgrades and regular security updates for up to three years.
