More than a month after Samsung began the global rollout of its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update with the Galaxy S20 series, the company has finally turned its attention to its most expensive offering: the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As discovered by the folks at AllAboutSamsung, owners of the $2,000 foldable in Germany have now started receiving the update. Alongside all the Android 11 goodness you'd expect, One UI 3.0 also brings with it a number of Samsung's own contraptions, such as a Pro video mode, a new design, improvements to Samsung DeX, and more.

If you're one of the lucky folks in Germany, you should start seeing firmware version F916BXXU1CTLL on your Galaxy Z Fold 2 soon enough. The update, which is a mammoth 2.2GB in size, also includes the January 2021 security patch.

If you own one of Samsung's other phones and are wondering when you might get some love, check out Samsung's official One UI 3.0 roadmap here.