Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic BronzeSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung has finally started updating the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to One UI 3.0.
  • The update brings with it the January 2021 security patch.
  • German users will be the first to see the update, though it'll likely roll out in other countries soon.

More than a month after Samsung began the global rollout of its Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update with the Galaxy S20 series, the company has finally turned its attention to its most expensive offering: the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As discovered by the folks at AllAboutSamsung, owners of the $2,000 foldable in Germany have now started receiving the update. Alongside all the Android 11 goodness you'd expect, One UI 3.0 also brings with it a number of Samsung's own contraptions, such as a Pro video mode, a new design, improvements to Samsung DeX, and more.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

If you're one of the lucky folks in Germany, you should start seeing firmware version F916BXXU1CTLL on your Galaxy Z Fold 2 soon enough. The update, which is a mammoth 2.2GB in size, also includes the January 2021 security patch.

If you own one of Samsung's other phones and are wondering when you might get some love, check out Samsung's official One UI 3.0 roadmap here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Galaxy Z Fold 2's big and beautiful screen continues Samsung's streak of making some of the best devices for media consumption.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the future, protect it with a quality case
Guarding your investment

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the future, protect it with a quality case

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an impressive piece of hardware that's a peek into the future. When the device is closed the internal display is protected — for the most part. However, there's nothing protecting the outside of the phone. So to safeguard your new luxury phone, pop on one of these cases.