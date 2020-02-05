What you need to know
- A case for the Galaxy S20 was accidentally listed on Samsung's German site, confirming the name and design of its upcoming flagship phone.
- The Galaxy S20 is set to be unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11.
- Along with the Galaxy S20 series, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip is also expected to be announced at the event next week.
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S20 series phones will finally be unveiled at the company's Unpacked event in San Francisco next week. Just days before the event, Samsung briefly listed an LED back cover case for the Galaxy S20 on its German site. In addition to confirming the design of the upcoming flagship phone, the listings also confirm its marketing name.
As shown by several leaked images of the Galaxy S20, the phone will sport a centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. At the back of the phone will be a rectangular camera bump housing three camera sensors. If recent rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy S20 will come with an upgraded 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the only Galaxy S20 series phone to feature a 108MP primary sensor.
While Samsung is yet to start selling official cases for the Galaxy S20 trio, cases from many leading case manufacturers are now available to purchase. Reservations are also now live on the Samsung U.S. website for the Galaxy S20 series phones. Once you register on Samsung's site, you will receive an email as soon as pre-orders go live. Those who pre-order the Galaxy S20 will receive their new phones on March 6.
