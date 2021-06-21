Convenience and the latest tech don't come cheap — not unless it's Prime Day . The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand is usually priced at $79.99 but that price has been slashed by more than half only for today. You can get yourself a piece for just $38.90 at the moment. Someone better call the police because that sounds like a steal to us!

With the advent of wireless charging technology, we have become lucky enough to be free from the shackles of wires and cables. Charging wirelessly is really convenient, especially if you're a forgetful sort of person or stay really busy. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21 , the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand is one of the best wireless chargers that you can buy for your phone.

Charge your phone at the speed of light with this 15W Wireless Charger Stand from Samsung. It also doubles as a stand so you can browse through your phone without craning your neck while it charges.

The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand has Fast Charge 2.0 and an in-built cooling fan in case your phone gets too hot midway through charging. It's also compatible with non-Galaxy devices such as select Android phones and certain iPhone models. As expected, the top charging speed varies depending on the phone in question. While Samsung's latest flagship lineup and the older Galaxy Note 10+ can receive up to 15W charging output, older models can not.

Let's admit it, we're all guilty of using our phones while charging. It's really annoying when your cable gets caught around the corner of your bedside table or snags on objects in the way. This charging stand solves that problem and can also prop your phone up while it charges which is really handy. When mounted on a stand, it's easier to view notifications, watch videos or answer calls. Plus, Samsung is offering a year-long warranty when you buy one of these stands so it's an insured buy!

