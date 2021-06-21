With the advent of wireless charging technology, we have become lucky enough to be free from the shackles of wires and cables. Charging wirelessly is really convenient, especially if you're a forgetful sort of person or stay really busy. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand is one of the best wireless chargers that you can buy for your phone.
Convenience and the latest tech don't come cheap — not unless it's Prime Day. The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand is usually priced at $79.99 but that price has been slashed by more than half only for today. You can get yourself a piece for just $38.90 at the moment. Someone better call the police because that sounds like a steal to us!
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand - White (US Version with Warranty) | $41 off at Amazon
Charge your phone at the speed of light with this 15W Wireless Charger Stand from Samsung. It also doubles as a stand so you can browse through your phone without craning your neck while it charges.
The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand has Fast Charge 2.0 and an in-built cooling fan in case your phone gets too hot midway through charging. It's also compatible with non-Galaxy devices such as select Android phones and certain iPhone models. As expected, the top charging speed varies depending on the phone in question. While Samsung's latest flagship lineup and the older Galaxy Note 10+ can receive up to 15W charging output, older models can not.
Let's admit it, we're all guilty of using our phones while charging. It's really annoying when your cable gets caught around the corner of your bedside table or snags on objects in the way. This charging stand solves that problem and can also prop your phone up while it charges which is really handy. When mounted on a stand, it's easier to view notifications, watch videos or answer calls. Plus, Samsung is offering a year-long warranty when you buy one of these stands so it's an insured buy!
It's Prime Day 2021 which means that there are some awesome deals out there today. If you're looking to upgrade your Android phone or are on the hunt for some cool but thrifty accessories like earbuds, now's your chance!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If you buy an Android phone on Prime Day, it needs to be this
This Prime Day, if you're planning to buy any phone — on sale or not — it absolutely should be a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Here's why (and how much you'll save).
Enjoy Prime Day 2021 with a new tablet for your media consumption needs
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2021. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
These are the best microSD cards to expand your Galaxy S9's storage
If you like to take your contacts from phone to phone or simply need more storage than the Galaxy S9's onboard 64GB, then check out these microSD options for both performance and value.