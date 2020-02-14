Rising smartphone brand Realme had recently announced that it would introduce its first Snapdragon 865-powered flagship phone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. Since the GSMA has decided to cancel MWC 2020, Realme will be launching the X50 Pro 5G at an online-only event on February 24. Ahead of its formal unveiling, Realme has released new teasers on Twitter, revealing two of the upcoming flagship's headline features.

Unlike the Realme X50 5G, which comes with a 120Hz IPS LCD display, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will sport an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While the X50 Pro 5G will not be the brand's first phone with a 90Hz AMOLED display, it will be the first to come with 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

Realme's current flagship phone, the Realme X2 Pro, supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology. OPPO's Reno Ace is currently the only smartphone to offer 65W fast charging.

As confirmed by Realme previously, the X50 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and include dual-mode 5G with NSA (non-standalone) and SA (standalone) network support. In terms of design, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is rumored to be similar to the X50 5G, with dual hole-punch front cameras and a vertical quad-camera array at the back.