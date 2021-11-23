With the holidays fast approaching, jingles and merriment are to be found around every corner. Black Friday sales are in full swing, with spectacular price cuts in the best Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Sennheiser has embraced the seasonal spirit completely, giving away flagship-level earbuds at unbelievably low prices.

The brand's world-class german engineering is visible in every Sennheiser product. Touch controls work fantastic and the setup process is smooth and effortless. You can personalize your earbuds' sound to your liking in all the best Sennheiser earbduds. Even mid-rangers like the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver top-notch audio, trading off an IP rating instead of sound quality.

The upper-tier Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 may be old but they can still stand their ground against any big player. You can feel the tiny buds pushing out lively, pulsating beats through the custom Sennheiser drivers. Most retailers are selling these for $100 off right now, but you can find the black color variant for even cheaper on Amazon.