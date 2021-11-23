With the holidays fast approaching, jingles and merriment are to be found around every corner. Black Friday sales are in full swing, with spectacular price cuts in the best Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Sennheiser has embraced the seasonal spirit completely, giving away flagship-level earbuds at unbelievably low prices.
The brand's world-class german engineering is visible in every Sennheiser product. Touch controls work fantastic and the setup process is smooth and effortless. You can personalize your earbuds' sound to your liking in all the best Sennheiser earbduds. Even mid-rangers like the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver top-notch audio, trading off an IP rating instead of sound quality.
The upper-tier Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 may be old but they can still stand their ground against any big player. You can feel the tiny buds pushing out lively, pulsating beats through the custom Sennheiser drivers. Most retailers are selling these for $100 off right now, but you can find the black color variant for even cheaper on Amazon.
If you've got your eyes set on another pair of Sennheiser True Wireless Earbuds, we've got you covered. Starting from the last-gen Momentum True Wireless to the latest CX Plus True Wireless, a nice assortment of Sennheiser earbuds are on sale. Browse through our collection to appease your shopping needs.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - White $100 off
Sennheiser's premium TWS earbuds cost a little more in white in these Black Friday deals. You still get the same fantastic internals pushing out spectacular, flagship-level audio.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless - Black $165 off
The OG Momentum True Wireless may not be the ultimate earbuds, but they still pack great value today. Undeniably good audio, perfect touch controls, and splash resistance work together to deliver a solid user experience.
Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless $30 off
Sennheiser's CX Plus TW earbuds offer all-day battery and customizable touch controls. The IPX4 water resistance rating is enough for light workouts and walks in drizzly weather.
Sennheiser CX True Wireless $30 off
These are some of the best TWS earbuds within the $100 segment on sale. The bass on these earbuds is so good it'll knock your socks off. Don't worry about external interferences because you get passive noise cancellation. Rock on for up to 27 hours with the CX True Wireless.
Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless $111 off
Not enough money for the big guns? Get a pair of these instead of wasting money on cheap tech. It'll last you a good deal longer and certainly bring a more enjoyable experience to the table. The CX 400BT buds for $111 off are a total steal, so don't miss out!
