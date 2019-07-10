Google Fi is Google's foray into the world of alternative carriers. Fi is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and leases coverage from Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular. It also partners with carriers around the world provide coverage in 200+ countries.

Google Fi offers competitive coverage with straightforward pricing. An easy to manage account settings page and coverage in over 200 countries make this one of the best carriers for travelers.

Google leases its coverage from Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular in the United States. Its 4G LTE coverage extends throughout most of the U.S. with greater coverage on phones designated Designed of Fi. Using the three big cellular networks in the U.S., Google Fi will move you from carrier to carrier depending on how strong the 4G LTE signal is. Fi analyzes your location to see which one is fastest and will bounce you around as necessary so that you're always at maximum speeds.

International coverage

As mentioned, Google Fi relies on the Three networks for coverage in Europe and Asia. One of the best parts of any Google Fi plan is the fact that you can use your data in more than 200 countries just like you would at home — no roaming charges.

You get unlimited international texting with any plan and calls to and from other countries are a flat rate of 20 cents per minute. 4G LTE coverage is subject to availability in one of the 200+ countries covered, but if it's available, it's yours to use (within your monthly cap).

Google Fi plans

Google Fi's plans are about as straightforward and simple as it gets.

You start with "The Basics" for $20 a month. This gets you unlimited domestic talk and text (including SMS and MMS), unlimited international texting, tethering, and the free data-only SIM card. You can also make calls and texts across all of your devices.

After you sign up for the basics, you add 4G LTE. It's $10 per GB of data. That data works in over 200 countries, just like it does at home. If you buy a certain amount of data but don't use it all within your billing period, you'll be refunded for the amount you don't use, at the rate of about 1 cent per MB.

If you go over your monthly data allotment, no biggie — you'll just get billed at the rate of $10/GB until 6GB. At 6GB, Google Fi will not charge you any longer for more data, but it may reduce speeds at 15GB of usage. Speeds can be restored for $10/GB if you want.

If you'd like to add on friends and family, you can do so with Google Fi Group plans, and they get a $5 discount on The Basics.

