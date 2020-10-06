This deal is only available to Prime members because it's a precursor to next week's Prime Day sales event, which will require you to be a Prime member anyway. If you're interested in this deal and in participating next week, grab the 30-day trial of Prime now for all the full benefits, including the ability to shop these exclusive deals.

The Amazon Echo Auto has dropped to $19.99. That's $30 off its regular price and one of the best deals we've ever seen on the Auto. This matches a deal we shared back in April, but usually the Echo Auto only hits $30 when it goes on sale at all.

Connect to Alexa on your phone and play her through your car's speakers. Designed to hear you over traffic, music, and the a/c thanks to 8 microphones with far-field tech. Play music, check the weather, get the news, and more.

By first connecting with your smartphone, the Echo Auto gains access to Alexa and plays through your car speakers via either Bluetooth or the auxiliary input depending on your vehicle. There are eight integrated microphones designed for in-vehicle acoustics so that the device is able to hear you speak even with the radio playing, the AC running, and the windows rolled down.

Having one of these is not only super handy but can be a lifesaver. Instead of having to pick up your device to switch to a different song, you'll be able to ask Alexa to switch it for you. Instead of having to open an app for navigation to locate a gas station, simply ask Alexa where the closest one is. The device can stream podcasts, play songs and albums from Amazon Music and Spotify, and play audiobooks from Audible. Call your friends, add items to your to-do list, check your calendar, set reminders and more, all with your voice while driving.

Echo Auto isn't compatible with every car or every phone, but you can use the product page to make sure it works for you before you buy it. Just look below the description to see if you'll be able to integrate it with the systems you have.